As part of today's round of 32 (eight matches), No. 26-ranked Sorana Cirstea and No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko will be clashing on the court at Memorial Drive Park in Adelaide, Australia.

Adelaide International Info

Tournament: The Adelaide International

The Adelaide International Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: January 8

January 8 Venue: Memorial Drive Park

Memorial Drive Park Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Adelaide International Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Elena Rybakina +190 1st Jessica Pegula +240 2nd Marketa Vondrousova +600 3rd Liudmila Samsonova +1200 4th Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +1600 5th Caroline Garcia +1600 5th Veronika Kudermetova +1600 5th Anna Kalinskaya +1800 8th Jelena Ostapenko +2500 9th Daria Kasatkina +2500 9th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Paula Badosa vs. Bernarda Pera Round of 32 3:00 AM ET Badosa (-210) Pera (+160) Liudmila Samsonova vs. Laura Siegemund Round of 32 6:30 PM ET Samsonova (-400) Siegemund (+290) Sorana Cirstea vs. Jelena Ostapenko Round of 32 7:30 PM ET - - Ashlyn Krueger vs. Veronika Kudermetova Round of 32 7:45 PM ET - - Taylah Preston vs. Caroline Garcia Round of 32 8:45 PM ET Garcia (-900) Preston (+525) Claire Liu vs. Daria Kasatkina Round of 32 9:00 PM ET - - Magda Linette vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Round of 32 10:15 PM ET - - Katerina Siniakova vs. Karolina Pliskova Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Pliskova (-145) Siniakova (+110)

