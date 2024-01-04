Thursday's game features the Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) and the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) facing off at Freedom Hall in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-66 win for Bellarmine according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on January 4.

The game has no set line.

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Freedom Hall

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Bellarmine 69, Austin Peay 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: Bellarmine (-2.6)

Bellarmine (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 135.2

Bellarmine is 5-7-0 against the spread, while Austin Peay's ATS record this season is 7-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Knights are 6-6-0 and the Governors are 3-8-0. Over the past 10 games, Bellarmine is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall while Austin Peay has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights have been outscored by 4.4 points per game (scoring 68.5 points per game to rank 308th in college basketball while giving up 72.9 per contest to rank 225th in college basketball) and have a -67 scoring differential overall.

The 33.0 rebounds per game Bellarmine averages rank 325th in the nation, and are 3.3 fewer than the 36.3 its opponents pull down per outing.

Bellarmine knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (174th in college basketball) at a 33.4% rate (186th in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from deep.

The Knights score 90.0 points per 100 possessions (285th in college basketball), while allowing 95.9 points per 100 possessions (312th in college basketball).

Bellarmine forces 11.5 turnovers per game (227th in college basketball) while committing 10.7 (86th in college basketball play).

