The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

ESPN+

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Governors have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Bellarmine has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Knights are the 325th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 246th.

The Knights record 68.5 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 65.4 the Governors allow.

When Bellarmine scores more than 65.4 points, it is 4-3.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

Bellarmine is scoring 75 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 65.2 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Knights are ceding 60.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 79.1.

When it comes to total threes made, Bellarmine has played better at home this season, draining 8.4 per game, compared to 7.2 on the road. Meanwhile, it has produced a 30.9% three-point percentage at home and a 35.1% mark on the road.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule