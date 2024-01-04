Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Bellarmine Knights (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) against the Austin Peay Governors (6-7, 0-0 ASUN) at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Peter Suder: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Langdon Hatton: 7.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Dezmond McKinney: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Garrett Tipton: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Demarcus Sharp: 18.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 1 BLK

18.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 1 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 12.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Dezi Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Dez White: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Daniel Loos: 3.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison

Bellarmine Rank Bellarmine AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank 312th 67.9 Points Scored 66.8 324th 143rd 69.5 Points Allowed 64.1 37th 263rd 34.5 Rebounds 34.8 251st 326th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd 169th 7.6 3pt Made 7.6 169th 115th 14.5 Assists 11.1 324th 93rd 10.8 Turnovers 9.4 25th

