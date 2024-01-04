Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Bellarmine Knights (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) against the Austin Peay Governors (6-7, 0-0 ASUN) at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Peter Suder: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Langdon Hatton: 7.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Dezmond McKinney: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Garrett Tipton: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Demarcus Sharp: 18.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 12.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dezi Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dez White: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Daniel Loos: 3.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison
|Bellarmine Rank
|Bellarmine AVG
|Austin Peay AVG
|Austin Peay Rank
|312th
|67.9
|Points Scored
|66.8
|324th
|143rd
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|64.1
|37th
|263rd
|34.5
|Rebounds
|34.8
|251st
|326th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|152nd
|169th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.6
|169th
|115th
|14.5
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|93rd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|9.4
|25th
