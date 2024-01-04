The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to halt a five-game losing stretch when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lipscomb vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lipscomb Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky has covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

The Colonels have covered the spread twice this year (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Lipscomb has covered 10 times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

In the Bisons' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Eastern Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Eastern Kentucky, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly better (101st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (280th).

Eastern Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

