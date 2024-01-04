Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to halt a five-game losing stretch when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends
- Eastern Kentucky has covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Colonels have covered the spread twice this year (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
- Lipscomb has covered 10 times in 14 chances against the spread this season.
- In the Bisons' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
Eastern Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Eastern Kentucky, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly better (101st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (280th).
- Eastern Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
