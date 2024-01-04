Fayette County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Fayette County, Kentucky has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tates Creek High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Lexington, KY
- Conference: District 43
- How to Stream: Watch Here
