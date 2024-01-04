There are five games featuring a Horizon League team on Thursday in college basketball play.

Horizon League Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV IUPUI Jaguars at Robert Morris Colonials 7:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Milwaukee Panthers at Oakland Golden Grizzlies 7:00 PM ET ESPN2 Green Bay Phoenix at Detroit Mercy Titans 7:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cleveland State Vikings at Wright State Raiders 7:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Youngstown State Penguins at Northern Kentucky Norse 7:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

