There is high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Kentucky today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Portland Christian School at North Bullitt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Shepherdsville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Benton High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4

7:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Louisville Collegiate School