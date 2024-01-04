Thursday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3) and Kentucky Wildcats (7-7) going head to head at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Wildcats claimed a 72-59 win over Samford.

Kentucky vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Kentucky vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 72, Kentucky 64

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

On November 30 against the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 89) in our computer rankings, the Wildcats secured their best win of the season, an 83-81 victory at home.

The Wildcats have four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Kentucky has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Kentucky has six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the country.

Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 89) on November 30

74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 168) on November 7

87-80 at home over Lipscomb (No. 169) on December 21

72-59 at home over Samford (No. 226) on December 31

73-67 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 254) on December 3

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 15.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.2 FG%

15.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.2 FG% Maddie Scherr: 15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53)

15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53) Eniya Russell: 8.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Brooklynn Miles: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Saniah Tyler: 9.7 PTS, 32 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -49 scoring differential, falling short by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 66 points per game to rank 187th in college basketball and are allowing 69.5 per contest to rank 285th in college basketball.

