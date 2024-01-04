The Kentucky Wildcats (7-7) will look to continue a three-game win run when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Razorbacks have won four games in a row.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Kentucky vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks put up an average of 72.9 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 69.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Arkansas has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Kentucky's record is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 72.9 points.

The Wildcats put up only 2.5 more points per game (66) than the Razorbacks give up (63.5).

Kentucky is 7-0 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

When Arkansas gives up fewer than 66 points, it is 8-0.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 42.1% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Razorbacks give up.

The Razorbacks make 38.9% of their shots from the field, 6.2% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 15.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.2 FG%

15.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.2 FG% Maddie Scherr: 15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53)

15.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34 3PT% (18-for-53) Eniya Russell: 8.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.4 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Brooklynn Miles: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Saniah Tyler: 9.7 PTS, 32 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (28-for-83)

