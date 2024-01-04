The Louisville Cardinals (12-2) will host the Duke Blue Devils (9-4) after winning nine straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils score an average of 74.5 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 59.8 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

Duke is 9-4 when it scores more than 59.8 points.

Louisville's record is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.

The 75.8 points per game the Cardinals put up are 14.9 more points than the Blue Devils give up (60.9).

Louisville is 11-2 when scoring more than 60.9 points.

Duke has a 9-1 record when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

This season the Cardinals are shooting 45.1% from the field, 8% higher than the Blue Devils concede.

The Blue Devils' 46.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.3 higher than the Cardinals have conceded.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 52.1 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

12.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Nyla Harris: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57 FG% Nina Rickards: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG% Sydney Taylor: 9.9 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (20-for-76)

Louisville Schedule