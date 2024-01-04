Thursday's contest between the Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-66 and heavily favors Morehead State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The game has no line set.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 78, Tennessee Tech 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Morehead State (-12.5)

Morehead State (-12.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Morehead State is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee Tech's 6-6-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Golden Eagles' games have gone over. Morehead State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 games. Tennessee Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles' +209 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.4 points per game (100th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per outing (25th in college basketball).

Morehead State is ninth in college basketball at 43.6 rebounds per game. That's 13.1 more than the 30.5 its opponents average.

Morehead State knocks down 9.7 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball), 3.3 more than its opponents (6.4). It is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc (87th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.1%.

The Eagles' 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 74th in college basketball, and the 81.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 25th in college basketball.

Morehead State has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.4 per game (239th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.1 (324th in college basketball).

