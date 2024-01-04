The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) visit the Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) after losing three road games in a row. The Eagles are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The over/under in the matchup is set at 139.5.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead, Kentucky Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Morehead State -12.5 139.5

Morehead State Betting Records & Stats

Morehead State's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points six times.

The average point total in Morehead State's contests this year is 141.8, 2.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Morehead State's .700 ATS win percentage (7-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Tennessee Tech's .500 mark (6-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Morehead State 6 60% 78.4 149.7 63.4 140.9 137.8 Tennessee Tech 7 58.3% 71.3 149.7 77.5 140.9 144.1

Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends

Morehead State went 13-6-0 ATS in conference play last season.

The 78.4 points per game the Eagles record are just 0.9 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (77.5).

Morehead State has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when scoring more than 77.5 points.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Morehead State 7-3-0 0-0 6-4-0 Tennessee Tech 6-6-0 2-1 6-6-0

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits

Morehead State Tennessee Tech 6-0 Home Record 4-4 4-4 Away Record 1-6 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 92.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

