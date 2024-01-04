Thursday's game that pits the Murray State Racers (8-2) versus the Bradley Braves (4-8) at CFSB Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-65 in favor of Murray State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Racers earned a 90-62 win against Valparaiso.

Murray State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Murray State vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 86, Bradley 65

Murray State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Racers took down the Austin Peay Governors 93-85 on December 9.

Murray State 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 192) on December 9

88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 214) on November 28

93-73 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 227) on December 1

98-79 at home over Little Rock (No. 240) on December 14

108-78 at home over Bellarmine (No. 308) on November 21

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 53.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Hannah McKay: 11.0 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

11.0 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Ava Learn: 12.9 PTS, 60.9 FG%

12.9 PTS, 60.9 FG% Haven Ford: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Bria Sanders-Woods: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers outscore opponents by 15.0 points per game (scoring 93.8 points per game to rank second in college basketball while giving up 78.8 per outing to rank 346th in college basketball) and have a +150 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, the Racers have played better at home this year, scoring 101.0 points per game, compared to 86.6 per game in road games.

Murray State is giving up 71.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 14.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (86.2).

