OVC teams will be in action across five games on Thursday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles squaring off against the Morehead State Eagles at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.

OVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Morehead State Eagles 5:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Illinois Panthers at UT Martin Skyhawks 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee State Tigers at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Western Illinois Leathernecks 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Little Rock Trojans 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

