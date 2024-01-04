The Nashville Predators' Roman Josi and the Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Flames Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, with 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) and an average ice time of 18:41 per game.

Ryan O'Reilly is another important player for Nashville, with 32 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring 15 goals and adding 17 assists.

Josi's 30 points this season are via eight goals and 22 assists.

Kevin Lankinen (4-3-0) has a 3.2 goals against average and a .900% save percentage (41st in league).

Flames Players to Watch

Blake Coleman has totaled 14 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 13 assists (0.4 per game), taking 2.5 shots per game and shooting 14.9%. This places him among the leaders for Calgary with 27 total points (0.7 per game).

Nazem Kadri's 26 points this season, including 10 goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Calgary.

This season, Lindholm has eight goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 24.

In the crease, Daniel Vladar has a record of 5-4-2 in 11 games this season, conceding 36 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 278 saves and an .885 save percentage, 62nd in the league.

Predators vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 16th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.97 23rd 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 3.16 17th 17th 30.5 Shots 31.8 11th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 29.6 10th 15th 21.64% Power Play % 11.97% 30th 25th 77.42% Penalty Kill % 84.62% 5th

