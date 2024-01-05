Caldwell County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Caldwell County, Kentucky today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Caldwell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caldwell County High School at Dawson Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dawson Springs, KY
- Conference: District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
