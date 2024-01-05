Crittenden County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Crittenden County, Kentucky today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crittenden County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Muhlenberg County High School at Crittenden County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Marion, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.