Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, January 5, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Desmond Bane vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 1262.3 1630.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.3 51 Fantasy Rank 6 26

Buy Davis and Bane gear on Fanatics!

Desmond Bane vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Desmond Bane averages 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per game (fifth in NBA).

The Grizzlies put up 106.9 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 113.4 per outing (13th in NBA). They have a -224 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Memphis comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It collects 42 rebounds per game (24th in league) compared to its opponents' 46.1.

The Grizzlies connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc (30th in NBA). They are making 1.1 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14 per game at 38.8%.

Memphis and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Grizz commit 13.7 per game (22nd in league) and force 14.6 (fourth in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 3.3 assists and 12.4 boards per game.

The Lakers average 113.7 points per game (19th in the league) while allowing 114.6 per outing (16th in the NBA). They have a -31 scoring differential overall.

Los Angeles is 15th in the league at 43.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.5 its opponents average.

The Lakers connect on 10.7 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc (24th in the NBA). They are making 3.4 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 14.1 per game while shooting 37.7%.

Los Angeles has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (21st in NBA play) while forcing 13 (18th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Desmond Bane vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game -4.7 -0.4 Usage Percentage 29.1% 27.2% True Shooting Pct 59.5% 61.9% Total Rebound Pct 7.2% 19% Assist Pct 27.4% 15.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.