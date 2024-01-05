If you reside in Estill County, Kentucky and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Estill County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Estill County High School at Lee County High School