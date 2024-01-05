Grizzlies vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - January 5
The Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies' last outing was a 116-111 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. Ja Morant scored a team-best 28 points for the Grizzlies in the loss.
Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|5.4
|5
|1.6
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8.4
|1.8
|3.4
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Calf), D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Tailbone)
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
