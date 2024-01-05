How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Player Props
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- Memphis has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.5% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.
- The Grizzlies' 106.9 points per game are 7.7 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers give up.
- Memphis is 6-1 when it scores more than 114.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Grizzlies score 104.3 points per game, 4.8 less than on the road (109.1). Defensively they allow 111.9 points per game at home, 2.9 less than away (114.8).
- Memphis is allowing fewer points at home (111.9 per game) than away (114.8).
- At home the Grizzlies are averaging 23.4 assists per game, 1.2 less than on the road (24.6).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Questionable
|Foot
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Derrick Rose
|Out
|Hamstring
