Kenton County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Kenton County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Kenton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Simon Kenton High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
