We have an exciting high school matchup -- Christian County High School vs. Male High School -- in Hopkinsville, KY on Friday, January 5, starting at 8:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Louisville Male vs. Christian Co. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT
  • Location: Hopkinsville, KY
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games Today

The Brown School at Kentucky Country Day School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Louisville Collegiate School at Highlands Latin School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.