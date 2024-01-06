Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Apollo High School vs. Cumberland County High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, January 6, Cumberland County High School will host Apollo High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.
Apollo vs. Cumberland Co. Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Burkesville, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Daviess County Games Today
Owensboro High School at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
