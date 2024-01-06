The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) will be trying to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • This season, Bellarmine has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bisons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 338th.
  • The Knights average 5.2 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Bisons give up (73.6).
  • When it scores more than 73.6 points, Bellarmine is 4-2.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Bellarmine scores 73.8 points per game. Away, it averages 65.2.
  • The Knights allow 64.5 points per game at home, and 79.1 on the road.
  • At home, Bellarmine sinks 8.3 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages on the road (7.2). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.5%) than on the road (35.1%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ BYU L 101-59 Marriott Center
12/30/2023 @ High Point L 90-85 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/4/2024 Austin Peay L 84-68 Freedom Hall
1/6/2024 Lipscomb - Freedom Hall
1/11/2024 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall
1/13/2024 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center

