How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) will be trying to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- This season, Bellarmine has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
- The Bisons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 338th.
- The Knights average 5.2 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Bisons give up (73.6).
- When it scores more than 73.6 points, Bellarmine is 4-2.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Bellarmine scores 73.8 points per game. Away, it averages 65.2.
- The Knights allow 64.5 points per game at home, and 79.1 on the road.
- At home, Bellarmine sinks 8.3 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages on the road (7.2). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.5%) than on the road (35.1%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ BYU
|L 101-59
|Marriott Center
|12/30/2023
|@ High Point
|L 90-85
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/4/2024
|Austin Peay
|L 84-68
|Freedom Hall
|1/6/2024
|Lipscomb
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/11/2024
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|1/13/2024
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
