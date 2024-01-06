The Lipscomb Bisons (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) play a fellow ASUN opponent, the Bellarmine Knights (4-10, 0-0 ASUN), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Peter Suder: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Langdon Hatton: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Garrett Tipton: 10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Dezmond McKinney: 6.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Will Pruitt: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Derrin Boyd: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Owen McCormack: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Joe Anderson: 6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK A.J McGinnis: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison

Bellarmine Rank Bellarmine AVG Lipscomb AVG Lipscomb Rank 321st 67.3 Points Scored 80.8 61st 200th 71.7 Points Allowed 73.1 236th 312th 33.3 Rebounds 36.4 198th 339th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 7.4 304th 171st 7.6 3pt Made 9.0 63rd 118th 14.5 Assists 14.1 144th 92nd 10.7 Turnovers 11.4 145th

