The Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) face the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) in a clash of ASUN teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Hayley Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Hope Sivori: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Miyah Brown: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Claire Knies: 8.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lipscomb Players to Watch

Bella Vinson: 12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Aleah Sorrentino: 11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Molly Heard: 10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Claira McGowan: 9.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

