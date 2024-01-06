Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Chaminade College Prep School vs. Great Crossing High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chaminade College Prep School is on the road versus Great Crossing High School on Saturday, January 6 at 4:30 PM CT.
Chaminade vs. Great Crossing Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT
- Location: Highland, IL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other St. Louis County Games Today
Cardinal Ritter High School at Quincy Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vashon High School at Richwoods High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
