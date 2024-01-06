Christian County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Christian County, Kentucky today, we've got what you need below.
Christian County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Male High School at Hopkinsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyon County High School at Christian County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
