Will Cole Smith Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 6?
Can we count on Cole Smith scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in three of 38 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 8.9% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:27
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:47
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|12:05
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
