ASUN rivals square off when the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) welcome in the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Colonels have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Governors' opponents have made.

In games Eastern Kentucky shoots better than 42.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Colonels are the 15th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 235th.

The 82.1 points per game the Colonels score are 16.5 more points than the Governors give up (65.6).

Eastern Kentucky is 5-6 when scoring more than 65.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Kentucky is posting 91.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 69.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Colonels have played better in home games this season, allowing 74 points per game, compared to 86.3 in road games.

Eastern Kentucky is making 9.3 threes per game with a 33.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.3 more threes and 2.5% points better than it is averaging in road games (7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule