ASUN rivals square off when the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) welcome in the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • This season, the Colonels have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Governors' opponents have made.
  • In games Eastern Kentucky shoots better than 42.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Colonels are the 15th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 235th.
  • The 82.1 points per game the Colonels score are 16.5 more points than the Governors give up (65.6).
  • Eastern Kentucky is 5-6 when scoring more than 65.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Kentucky is posting 91.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 69.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Colonels have played better in home games this season, allowing 74 points per game, compared to 86.3 in road games.
  • Eastern Kentucky is making 9.3 threes per game with a 33.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.3 more threes and 2.5% points better than it is averaging in road games (7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 @ Alabama L 111-67 Coleman Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Purdue L 80-53 Mackey Arena
1/4/2024 Lipscomb W 80-72 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/6/2024 Austin Peay - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/11/2024 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center
1/13/2024 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.