Saturday's ASUN slate will see the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) hit the court against the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Kentucky (-4.5) 142.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Kentucky (-4.5) 141.5 -200 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Colonels' 11 games have hit the over.

Austin Peay is 9-4-0 ATS this season.

The Governors and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 13 times this year.

Eastern Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Eastern Kentucky is 101st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much higher than its computer rankings (252nd).

Based on its moneyline odds, Eastern Kentucky has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

