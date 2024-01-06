The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 2-0 ASUN) host the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-1 ASUN) in a matchup of ASUN teams at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Colonels are 4.5-point favorites in the game. The point total for the matchup is 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Kentucky -4.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Kentucky and its opponents have gone over 142.5 combined points in eight of 11 games this season.

Eastern Kentucky's outings this year have an average point total of 161.4, 18.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Colonels' ATS record is 3-8-0 this season.

Eastern Kentucky has been the favorite in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

The Colonels have a record of 1-2 when favored by -200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Eastern Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Kentucky 8 72.7% 82.1 150.4 79.3 144.9 153.8 Austin Peay 3 25% 68.3 150.4 65.6 144.9 136.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Eastern Kentucky covered 11 times in 16 games with a spread in conference play last season.

The Colonels score 16.5 more points per game (82.1) than the Governors give up (65.6).

When Eastern Kentucky scores more than 65.6 points, it is 2-6 against the spread and 5-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Kentucky 3-8-0 0-3 4-7-0 Austin Peay 8-4-0 5-2 4-8-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits

Eastern Kentucky Austin Peay 5-3 Home Record 5-1 0-6 Away Record 2-6 1-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-2-0 91.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.5 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-3-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.