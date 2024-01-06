Trinity Christian Academy hosts Frankfort Christian Academy at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6.

Frankfort Chr. vs. TCA Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Location: Lexington, KY
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fayette County Games Today

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at George Rogers Clark High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Winchester, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Franklin County Games Today

Benton High School at Pendleton County High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Winchester, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Atherton High School at Frankfort High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Frankfort, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Hills High School at Madison Central High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Winchester, KY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

