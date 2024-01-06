Horizon League Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wright State Raiders versus the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons is one of three games on the Saturday college basketball slate that features a Horizon League team in action.
Horizon League Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wright State Raiders at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
|1:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Milwaukee Panthers at Detroit Mercy Titans
|1:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Green Bay Phoenix at Oakland Golden Grizzlies
|3:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
