Saturday's game features the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) squaring off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 82-80 win for Florida according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 12:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Kentucky vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Kentucky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-1.3)

Florida (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.3

Florida is 6-6-0 against the spread, while Kentucky's ATS record this season is 8-4-0. The Gators have hit the over in 10 games, while Wildcats games have gone over nine times.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 17.7 points per game (posting 91.1 points per game, fourth in college basketball, and giving up 73.4 per outing, 238th in college basketball) and have a +212 scoring differential.

Kentucky prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It pulls down 38.3 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.5.

Kentucky makes 2.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.6 (12th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4.

Kentucky wins the turnover battle by 4.8 per game, committing 9.1 (16th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.9.

