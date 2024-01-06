A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. The Gators are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, who have won four in a row.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

This season, Kentucky has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at third.

The Wildcats' 91.1 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators give up to opponents.

Kentucky is 10-1 when it scores more than 73.7 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last season, seven more than it averaged on the road (71.4).

At home, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 70.9.

At home, Kentucky made 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).

