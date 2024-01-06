A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. The Gators are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, who have won four in a row.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats have shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
  • This season, Kentucky has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at third.
  • The Wildcats' 91.1 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators give up to opponents.
  • Kentucky is 10-1 when it scores more than 73.7 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last season, seven more than it averaged on the road (71.4).
  • At home, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 70.9.
  • At home, Kentucky made 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville W 95-76 KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State W 96-70 Rupp Arena
1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/9/2024 Missouri - Rupp Arena
1/13/2024 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena

