The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), winners of four straight. It begins at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline FanDuel Florida (-1.5) 170.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kentucky vs. Florida Betting Trends

Kentucky has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Florida has put together a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this year.

Gators games have hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 The Wildcats' national championship odds have dropped from +1400 at the beginning of the season to +1800, the 49th-biggest change among all teams.

Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.