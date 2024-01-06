The Florida Gators (9-3, 0-0 SEC) play the Kentucky Wildcats (9-2, 0-0 SEC) in a matchup of SEC squads at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Kentucky Players to Watch

Reed Sheppard: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Tre Mitchell: 13.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Rob Dillingham: 14.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Antonio Reeves: 18.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Wagner: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Florida Players to Watch

Tyrese Samuel: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 15.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Alex Condon: 8.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Zyon Pullin: 13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Will Richard: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kentucky vs. Florida Stat Comparison

Florida Rank Florida AVG Kentucky AVG Kentucky Rank 18th 85.4 Points Scored 90.6 3rd 253rd 73.8 Points Allowed 73.7 250th 3rd 45 Rebounds 38.1 115th 6th 14.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 228th 195th 7.4 3pt Made 10.5 11th 50th 16.3 Assists 19.1 10th 295th 13.3 Turnovers 9.5 33rd

