2024 NCAA Bracketology: Kentucky March Madness Odds | January 8
Can we expect Kentucky to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Preseason national championship odds: +1600
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +1400
How Kentucky ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-2
|1-0
|6
|6
|25
Kentucky's best wins
On December 16, Kentucky registered its signature win of the season, an 87-83 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25. Rob Dillingham, as the top scorer in the victory over North Carolina, compiled 17 points, while D.J. Wagner was second on the team with 14.
Next best wins
- 95-73 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 29/RPI) on November 28
- 87-85 on the road over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on January 6
- 96-88 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 108/RPI) on November 20
- 81-61 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on November 10
- 118-82 at home over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on November 24
Kentucky's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Kentucky has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).
- Kentucky has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Kentucky is playing the 65th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Wildcats have 16 games left against teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- When it comes to UK's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Kentucky's next game
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV Channel: ESPN
