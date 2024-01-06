Saturday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC) versus the Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) at KFC Yum! Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-68 in favor of Pittsburgh, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 78, Louisville 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-10.7)

Pittsburgh (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Louisville has a 4-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Pittsburgh, who is 7-7-0 ATS. The Cardinals are 8-4-0 and the Panthers are 9-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. Louisville is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests, while Pittsburgh has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (scoring 72.9 points per game to rank 228th in college basketball while allowing 75.5 per contest to rank 284th in college basketball) and have a -34 scoring differential overall.

The 37.5 rebounds per game Louisville averages rank 139th in college basketball, and are 2.2 more than the 35.3 its opponents pull down per contest.

Louisville knocks down 1.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.3 (333rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

The Cardinals rank 261st in college basketball by averaging 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 295th in college basketball, allowing 94.8 points per 100 possessions.

Louisville and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cardinals commit 11.8 per game (185th in college basketball) and force 11.0 (274th in college basketball action).

