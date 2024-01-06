Louisville vs. Pittsburgh January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) meet a fellow ACC squad, the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via The CW.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Louisville Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tre White: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike James: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skyy Clark: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Blake Hinson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ishmael Leggett: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlton Carrington: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zach Austin: 7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Guillermo Diaz Graham: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison
|Louisville Rank
|Louisville AVG
|Pittsburgh AVG
|Pittsburgh Rank
|193rd
|74.6
|Points Scored
|81.1
|55th
|286th
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|63.4
|29th
|110th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|42.4
|18th
|61st
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|33rd
|336th
|5.3
|3pt Made
|9.8
|24th
|329th
|11.0
|Assists
|15.8
|70th
|211th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|9.5
|33rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.