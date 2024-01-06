In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Michael McCarron to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCarron stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, McCarron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

McCarron has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are allowing 115 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flames 1 1 0 13:56 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:15 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:28 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 10:38 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Away W 6-5 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.