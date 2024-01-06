For bracketology insights on Morehead State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Morehead State ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 2-1 NR NR 237

Morehead State's best wins

Morehead State, in its signature win of the season, beat the Marshall Thundering Herd 67-64 on November 30. With 14 points, Katie Novik was the leading scorer versus Marshall. Second on the team was Paris McBride, with 13 points.

Next best wins

89-60 at home over Ohio (No. 295/RPI) on November 22

64-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 309/RPI) on December 31

86-78 at home over Tennessee State (No. 339/RPI) on January 6

Morehead State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Morehead State has the 186th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Eagles' upcoming schedule includes 11 games against teams with worse records and four games versus teams with records north of .500.

Morehead St has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Morehead State's next game

Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Morehead State Eagles

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Morehead State Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

