The Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Eagles have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
  • Morehead State is 10-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 185th.
  • The Eagles put up 78.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 73.5 the Tigers allow.
  • Morehead State is 9-0 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

  • Morehead State is scoring 90.9 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 67.9 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Eagles are giving up 52.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 72.1.
  • Morehead State is draining 11.7 threes per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 3.7 more threes and 7.4% points better than it is averaging in road games (8 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Alice Lloyd W 101-39 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/31/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State W 83-64 Show Me Center
1/4/2024 Tennessee Tech W 82-57 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/6/2024 Tennessee State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/11/2024 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena
1/13/2024 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center

