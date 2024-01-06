Morehead State vs. Tennessee State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Morehead State Eagles (5-6) meet the Tennessee State Tigers (3-7) in a clash of OVC squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Katie Novik: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Veronica Charles: 10.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Caitlin Anderson: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eboni Williams: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Zyion Shannon: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Aaniya Webb: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
