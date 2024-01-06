The Tennessee State Tigers (4-9) will visit the Morehead State Eagles (6-7) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score 6.9 fewer points per game (56.9) than the Eagles give up (63.8).

Tennessee State is 2-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Morehead State's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 56.9 points.

The Eagles score just 2.5 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Tigers allow (68.0).

When Morehead State scores more than 68.0 points, it is 3-1.

When Tennessee State allows fewer than 65.5 points, it is 2-3.

This season the Eagles are shooting 40.1% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Tigers concede.

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Veronica Charles: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)

10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52) Blessing King: 6.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.6 FG%

6.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.6 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State Schedule