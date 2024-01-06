How to Watch the Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (4-9) will visit the Morehead State Eagles (6-7) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score 6.9 fewer points per game (56.9) than the Eagles give up (63.8).
- Tennessee State is 2-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
- Morehead State's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 56.9 points.
- The Eagles score just 2.5 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Tigers allow (68.0).
- When Morehead State scores more than 68.0 points, it is 3-1.
- When Tennessee State allows fewer than 65.5 points, it is 2-3.
- This season the Eagles are shooting 40.1% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Tigers concede.
Morehead State Leaders
- Katie Novik: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Veronica Charles: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)
- Blessing King: 6.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 59.6 FG%
- Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77)
Morehead State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Davis & Elkins
|W 83-28
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|W 64-61
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee Tech
|L 79-56
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tennessee State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
