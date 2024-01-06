Saturday's game between the Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) and the Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) at Ford Center has a projected final score of 77-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Evansville squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Murray State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 77, Murray State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. Evansville

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-6.9)

Evansville (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Evansville is 10-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Murray State's 5-8-0 ATS record. The Purple Aces have hit the over in six games, while Racers games have gone over eight times. In the past 10 contests, Evansville is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Murray State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers score 72.5 points per game (245th in college basketball) and concede 72.3 (207th in college basketball) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

Murray State is 298th in college basketball at 33.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.1 its opponents average.

Murray State connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (233rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 35.4% from deep.

Murray State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.8 per game (11th in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (280th in college basketball).

