The Murray State Racers (5-9, 2-1 MVC) will try to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Evansville Purple Aces (10-4, 1-2 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ford Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Evansville Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM Evansville (-2.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Evansville (-2.5) 148.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Murray State vs. Evansville Betting Trends

Murray State has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Racers have an ATS record of 3-2.

Evansville has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Purple Aces games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

